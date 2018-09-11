Man injured, 50 houses damaged in overnight Tanghdar shelling

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 10:
A man was injured and over fifty houses damaged due to overnight cross-border shelling in Tanghdar sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
An official said Pakistani troops at around 8:30 p.m. last night attacked Indian army’s Black Rock Post of 20 JAT Regiment with mortar shells.
He said army also responded “effectively”. “The cross-border shelling continued intermittently till 5 am”.
In the shelling, at least eleven villages were effected which include Amrui, Paraha, Chatkadi, Panjtara, Tada, Sadpora, Dahni, Hajitara, Copara, Charkunji and Muqam Chanitura.
Around fifty residential houses and Government Primary School at Paraha, one Masjid (mosque ) at Dahni suffered partial damage at Sadpora, Dana and Hajitra villages.
Crops were also damaged at Muqam Chanipura after some shells landed in rice fields, the official said.
Besides, a man identified as Zahoor Ahmad Sheikh son of Mohammad Maqbool, a resident of Parana village received splinter injuries and was hospitalised.
SDM Karnah, Dr Mohammad Aliyas told GNS that he along with a team of officials visited the affected areas and took the stock of the situation.
"I have directed the concerned authorities to shift the people for safety in govt schools in case situation warrants so," he said.
The SDM said that he also directed people to construct underground bunkers in their respective areas in case of any eventuality. GNS