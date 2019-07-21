Man hires labourers to fetch water for father’s last bath

July 21, 2019 | M T Rasool

For Dila Khan of Kutasathri village of Bandipora the non availability of water caused major embarrassment to him and his family as he was left with no option but to hire four labourers to bring water to have last bath of his dead father before the burial.

The KutsathriSumlar village in Bandipora is facing acute shortage of water.

When father of Dila Khan passed away on July 15, the family members couldn’t get a bucket of water for the body’s last bath.

Khan told Rising Kashmir that despite being in grief over death of his father, he had to look for labourers to fetch water for last bath of his deceased father.

“I somehow managed to convince some labourers to bring water for the last bath of my deceased father,” he said adding, “This incident is a shame and humiliation for whole area”.

During the moment of grief, sorrow and happiness, people in Kuthsathrivillage have to face embarrassment due to non availability of water.

People have to store water ahead of any event or eventuality.

“If villagers face any untoward moment, they require lot of energy and labourer work to collect a few buckets of water,” the locals said.

It was not the first time in village, when a grieving family had to hire labourers to fetch water for giving last bath to dead person.

Khan said some days back, a family lost a youngster to gushing waters and they too had to hirelabourers to bring water for last bath of the deceased.

Kutasathri village in Sumlar area of Bandipora is facing acute shortage of water from decades.

Although the Department of Public Health and Engineering (PHE) Bandipora constructed water supply scheme worth millions but the village is yet to avail benefits of the water supply scheme.

If villagers are to be believed, the department has utilized over 50 lakhs on the Kutasthri Water Supply scheme but to no avail.

The scheme meant to feed over 200 households in the village is now confined to a half damaged unattended empty reservoir tank.

The deplorable condition of the tank and official negligence can be gauged from the fact that the water pipes used to connect the scheme with villagers are either dotted on the ground or lifted by locals.

“We have never seen any officer visiting this village. People have lifted pipes and few pipes are lying on the ground,” said GhulamNabi.

According to officials about 17 water supply schemes are non-functional in Bandipora district for past several years. Most of these defunct schemes were commissioned in 2000 and 2001.

The schemes, according to officials, are non-functional because of the vigilance case pending regarding the schemes.

Officials said if the status of the vigilance case is concluded, the department will restart work on the scheme.

“Nothing can be done until the vigilance case about the WSS is settled,” they said.

However, Junior Engineer of the department blamed Roadsand Construction department for deplorable condition of the scheme.

“The scheme was taken up despite the vigilance case but the PMGYS road construction damaged the pipes,” said JE PHE GhulamNabiHajam.

The locals urged Governor’s administration to intervene and ensure that the villagers are supplied water.