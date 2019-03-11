Man held with grenades at Army recruitment rally in Poonch

March 11, 2019 | Agencies

A man was held with grenades at an army recruitment rally in Surankote in Poonch district on Monday.

The incident comes days after a grenade blast at a bus stand in Jammu killed two people and injured several others.

Around 10: 40 am, Rajinder Singh son of Krishnan Singh resident of Kala Kote was arrested by joint team of police and 156 Army TA at the Army town gate, a police spokesman said.

He said one C-90 grenade, one UBGL grenade and detonators were recovered from the man.

The arrested person has been handed over to police station Surankote.

"A case was registered and further investigations taken up". (GNS)