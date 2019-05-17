Man held with explosives in Thathri

May 17, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested a person with explosive material in Thathri area of Bhaderwah.

Sources told Rising Kashmir that police alongwith the Army became suspicious about a person namely Shrikant during routine checking when they were on routine duty on Thathri bridge.

The man was put to checking, during which, police recovered 25 detonators, and 32 explosives (balls of around 100 grams each). The person was arrested immediately and was taken to Thathri police station for his questioning.

During his questioning, sources said, he revealed his connection in the political circles, and named one person, who is former militant but has turned politician.

Police have registered a case in this regard, and have started investigation in the case to identify those who provided the explosives.



“It belongs to contractors (an ex-militant). We are ascertaining the fact. Even if he had explosives, it could be legal detonators for construction work (of road). We will check the records whether it was legal or not,” said SSP Doda, Shabir Malik, while speaking to Rising Kashmir.