Man held for sharing sensitive comments on social media in Rajouri

March 08, 2019 | Agencies

Police on Friday arrested a man for sharing sensitive comments on social media platform having the potential to disturb communal harmony in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

SSP Rajouri Yugal Manhas said that an information was received that one Rashid Azim, using whatsapp on his phone number with name as 'Rashidmalix', had shared sensitive messages on a whatsapp group hurting sentiments of the members of a particular community.

It was also learnt that the members of the particular community were feeling annoyed with the post shared by the accused in the Whatsapp group.