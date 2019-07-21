Man held for posting pic of himself having beef in Tamil Nadu

July 21, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A 24-year-old man, who was allegedly attacked by a group of people here for posting a picture of himself consuming beef soup, was arrested Sunday on charge of disturbing peace, soon after he was discharged from a hospital, according to police.



Earlier four people were arrested for allegedly attacking him.



The people had gone to Mohammed Faisan's house in Poravacheri village on July 11 and objected to the post, police had said, adding after a quarrel, they attacked him.



Faisan was injured and admitted to a government hospital.



A case had been registered against him and some others for trying to disturb peace and communal harmony, police said.