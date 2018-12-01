Man held for blackmailing girl through obscene content

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 30:
Srinagar police arrested a man for threatening and sending obscene content to a girl.
The father of a girl (name withheld) approached Police Station Nishat with a complaint that one person namely Muzafar Ahmed is sending obscene content to his daughter on her number. The complainant said that the accused person is also threatening her besides demanding money and blackmailing her.
Following the complaint, a case was registered in this regard and a team was formed under the supervision of SHO police station Nishat Mohammad Ayoub Rather nab the accused.
During the course of the investigation, the police team apprehended the accused person from Rajouri. Police said all the incriminating material has been seized.
A case FIR No 70/2018 under section 506 RPC, 66-C, 66-E IT Act has been registered.
Police has urged the general public to approach the department if they face any such incident or the social crime so that culprits are brought to justice.