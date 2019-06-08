About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 08, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Man held for allegedly raping teen in Reasi

A self-proclaimed 'peer' was arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl in Reasi district, police said on Friday.

The accused, Qasim, 50, was evading arrest since he was booked on the charge of raping the teenager several times and impregnating her.

A special team had tried to arrest Qasim earlier, but he frequently changed his location, an officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused was arrested in Banihal in an operation conducted and supervised by senior police officers of the district, the police added.

