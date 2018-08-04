About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man gunned down at Farooq Abdullah's residence might be disturbed: IGP Jammu

Published at August 04, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar
The man shot dead inside the residence of NC President Farooq Abdullah's has been 
 identified as Murad Ali Shah hailing from district Poonch.
 
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu, SD Singh Jamwal said "there was an attempt of forceful entry into the house of Ex CM Farooq Abdullah by an individual. He forced his way through the VIP gate in an SUV but he was unarmed," 
 
In the incident, the man suffered injuries and died on the spot after the guards opened fire, IGP said.
 
 
 
"We can't rule out anything that the man might be disturbed and we also found nothing inside his vehicle", IGP said.
 
He further said that investigations with regard to the incident has been launched and it will be ascertained once investigations will be completed as to why the man rammed his car inside the residence.
 
Meanwhile, sources said that the man rammed his car (SUV JK02BW-0568) and broke the barricades while trying to enter inside the former chief minister's house. In the meantime, the security guards of CRPF E/38 bn opened fire and killed him on the spot. (GNS)
 
 
