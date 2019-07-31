Man found dead in Pulwama village

A 35-year old man was found dead at Yar Kalampora area of Shadimarg a in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.
Reports said that locals spotted the man's body at Yar Kalampora area and immediately informed police about it.
A police team reached the site and recovered the body. A police officer identified the deceased as Abdul Gani Wagay (35) son of Ghulam Hassan Wagay of Sehpora village.
He said that the deceased according to reports was mentally unsound.
A case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up to ascertain the cause of death. (GNS)
