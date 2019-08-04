Man fires at wife, shoots self, dies in Bhaderwah

August 04, 2019 18:07:00 | Agencies

A man on Sunday fired at his wife leaving her critically injured and later shot himself to death with 12 bore rifle in Bhaderwah tehsil of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources here said that one Ankush Sharma, resident of Gatha, Bhaderwah fired upon his wife namely Ashwani Sharma with 12 bore gun at his home.

"She got injured critically," they said adding that after that, he shot himself and died on the spot.