Binish Qadri
The issue of sustainability in a broad-spectrum and the interface between man and environment in a specific form is very important for growth and development of an agrarian economy in general and saffron agronomy in particular.
Earth has an adequate amount of resources to meet the needs of man and environment in the first place and society in the second place but not plenty to satisfy the insatiability of at least one individual.
The most popular view of man-environment interaction reflected through sustainability debate comes from Brundtland Report of 1987 according to which the process of economic development which comes across or satisfies the needs of present generation without compromising the needs of future generation is understood to be sustainable development.
The boundary or crossing point between man and environment through the path of sustainable development is the capability and skill to use the resources sagaciously, prudently, rationally, judiciously, and maintain their level of equilibrium or steady-state.
The debate on Man and Environment and the outlook on sustainability advocates that deep-seated, far-reaching, and pre-emptive administrative guidelines and platforms are prerequisite to realizing economic development that is both socially objective and ecologically sound, and hence on a social basis as well as on ecological basis desirable.
The breakdown and amalgamation of the interface between man and environment in which geologists, development economists, and spatial experts have attempted many models affect the growth and development prospects of a country.
On a similar note, the analysis and consolidation of the construction between man and environment in light with saffron agronomy in Kashmir valley is very important in which local agriculture scientists, geographers, and regional development experts should endeavour many standard models that examine the socio-economic transformation of the state in a wide-ranging scale and the saffron growing villages of the valley in a precise range thereby affecting the growth and development prospects of an agrarian country like India.
Every age band and generation wants to get the paramount benefits from the primary factors of production: land, labour, capital, and entrepreneur and the existing stock of available resources but such a mechanism would be quite dreadful and disastrous if the graph of agriculture in general and horticulture, in particular, is downward sloping and convex to the origin.
In order to improve the graphing of the agriculture sector and its allied areas, it is very important to improve the high-value cash crops in both quantitative and qualitative terms. And the primary horticulture high-value cash crop which has an inordinate value, effectiveness, and wide promotion range is saffron.
Economic evaluation of saffron with numerous agronomic goods indicated that saffron farming is more economically viable with countless fiscal and monetary paybacks in contrast with other agricultural products (Karbin& Rod, 2006).
Even though saffron production at the domestic level is not satisfactory to take care of its huge demand in the national and international markets, India exports saffron in small quantities. Therefore, we should use the saffron Karewa lands in the most judicious and eco-friendly manner so that we can fetch good production and returns from the market thereby meeting the needs of the present generation without compromising the needs of future generation.
Pulwama accounts for the majority of the total area under saffron (Economic Survey 2009-2010) and tehsil Pampore of district Pulwama, popularly called saffron town, is well-known all over the world for the best quality saffron it produces owed to its peculiar sensory structures and geographies, appropriate climatic settings, soil style, and water table.
Saffron Growers of Pampore have developed a relationship with their environment (saffron land in particular) quite well which is why Pampore has been recognized as Globally Important Agricultural Heritage System (GIAHS) site by Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO). Pampore was formally recognized as GIAHS at the Beijing International Forum held in June 2011(FAO, 2017).
Tailpiece
GIAHS Saffron Site Report (FAO, 2012) identified the core reasons behind dwindling state of the saffron industry in our valley, the diminishing returns to production, low productivity, and unorganized market.
The main reasons are discoursed such as deteriorations in the quality owing to the adoption of traditional practices or lack of scientific cultivation practices, lack of standardizations, Quality Control, Certification, and, Branding system, asymmetric markets, poor price discovery mechanism and, poor farm gate price (due to presence of large number of intermediaries), and Adulteration.
In light of the above problems and deteriorating state of the saffron industry in our valley, it is very important to develop a jocund relationship with the environment in order to realize sustainable development goals of the saffron agronomy in particular and Jammu and Kashmir economy in general.
The government, agriculture scientists, and other stakeholders need to work seriously to control the harmful activities, especially adulteration, in saffron industry.
Furthermore, the concerned authorities at the national and international level must work seriously to control the destructive activities of people of saffron growing villages of Kashmir valley affecting their environment, a naturally specified capital with definite bounds, and acquire ways and means to use the resources judiciously. We have to pay greater attention to conserve our saffron heritage.
