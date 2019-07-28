Man electrocuted to death in Poonch

July 28, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A 35-year-old man died of electrocution in Surankote of Poonch district on Saturday late evening.

Reports said that the person identified as Abdul Khaliq son of Wazir Mohammad hailing from Sinai Upper of Surankote came in contact with a general live wire, resulting into his instant death.

Reports said that, Khaliq was pruning tree branches when he came in contact with the general line and fell down from the tree. (GNS)