Man dies, two injured in Uri road accident

March 17, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

One person died and two others were injured in a road accident in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday morning.

A police official in Uri said that an Alto 800 met with an accident near Paranpila area of Uri resulting in on spot death of a one person and injuries to two others.

The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Anayat Awan while as the injured were identified as his son Azhar Awan and daughter Muskan.

Police said the injured were rushed to Sub-District hospital Uri where from they were referred to district hospital Baramulla for advanced treatment.

The injured brother sister duo are said to be critical.