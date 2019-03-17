Man dies, two injured in Uri road accident

One person died and two others were injured in a road accident in Uri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday morning.
A police official in Uri said that an Alto 800 met with an accident near Paranpila area of Uri resulting in on spot death of a one person and injuries to two others.
The deceased was identified as 43-year-old Anayat Awan while as the injured were identified as his son Azhar Awan and daughter Muskan.
Police said the injured were rushed to Sub-District hospital Uri where from they were referred to district hospital Baramulla for advanced treatment.
The injured brother sister duo are said to be critical.
