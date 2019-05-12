Man dies, two injured in mishaps on Sgr-Jmu highway

May 12, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A person died while two others were injured in two separate road accidents on Jammu-Srinagar highway on Sunday.

Reports said a truck rolled down into a deep gorge and ended up at the banks of river Chenab near Karool in Ramban.

In the mishap, one person identified as Mohammad Shafi died on spot while another person identified as Umar Ahmed of Qazigund was injured.

In a seperate accident, a person was injured after a truck skidded off the road and plunged into deep gorge on the highway.

Both the injured were shifted to district hospital Ramban, reports said.