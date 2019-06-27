Man dies, three others injured while digging well in Baramulla

June 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A man died and three others were resuced after they fell into a well in north Kashmir’s Baramulla village on Thursday.

Reports said that four members of a family were digging a well in Khaitangan village of Baramulla when suddenly a rope they were holding broke they all fell inside.

Immediately family members and neighbours resuced and took them to nearby hospital where one of them Ghulam Mohammad Rather son of Abdul Aziz Rather was declared brought dead while there others were admitted in critical conditions.

A police officer said that man died due to suffocation when they were digging a well.

The officer said that the other three injured were hospitalised and are said to be stable.

The officer identified them as Firdous Ahmed Rather son of Abdul Ahad Rather, Mashook Ahmed Rather son of Abdul Ahad Rather and Abdul Ahad Rather son of Abdul Aziz Rather all residents of Khaitangan Baramulla. (GNS)

(Representational picture)