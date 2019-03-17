About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Man dies, three injured in Ramban landslide

A man died and three o were injured in a landslide in Khari tehsil of Ramban district on Sunday.

Reports said that landslide hit Khari-Mahoo road today. In the incident Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, 33, son of Ghulam Hussain Binth of Aarmarg, Mahoo died.

Three others persons were injured in the incident and they were shifted to sub-district hospital Banihal for treatment.

 

(Representational picture)

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Man dies, three injured in Ramban landslide

              

A man died and three o were injured in a landslide in Khari tehsil of Ramban district on Sunday.

Reports said that landslide hit Khari-Mahoo road today. In the incident Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, 33, son of Ghulam Hussain Binth of Aarmarg, Mahoo died.

Three others persons were injured in the incident and they were shifted to sub-district hospital Banihal for treatment.

 

(Representational picture)

News From Rising Kashmir

;