Man dies, three injured in Ramban landslide

March 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A man died and three o were injured in a landslide in Khari tehsil of Ramban district on Sunday.

Reports said that landslide hit Khari-Mahoo road today. In the incident Mohammad Qasim Gujjar, 33, son of Ghulam Hussain Binth of Aarmarg, Mahoo died.

Three others persons were injured in the incident and they were shifted to sub-district hospital Banihal for treatment.

(Representational picture)