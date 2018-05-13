Man dies in windstorm; property, crops damaged in north Kashmir

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
One person died and a woman received minor injuries besides several roof tops were blown away after heavy windstorm hit across the north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.
Gusty winds lashed across north Kashmir's Baramulla district uprooting trees, electric poles and inflicting heavy loss to the orchards. Soon after the windstorm and heavy rains, entire district plunged into darkness.
Police said that 70-year-old man died after he slipped from a hillock and fell down into a deep gorge, when the gusty winds were blowing in the area.
SHO Boniyar told Rising Kashmir that 70-year-old man identified as Jalal din Cheenaza son of Sardara Goger Cheeneza, a resident of Slasan Boniyar was grazing his cattle in the forest when he slipped and fell into the deep gorge.
“Initial reports suggest that the deceased man slipped and fell into the gorge. However we can’t rule out the effect of gusty windstorm. We are investigating the matter,” SHO Boniyar said.
SHO Police Station Baramulla said that house of Farooq Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Mohalla Syeed Kareem Baramulla got damaged due to gusty winds.
He said that Rafiqa Bano wife of Farooq sustained injuries and was shifted to District Hospital Baramulla for immediate treatment.
In Boniyar, two houses were damaged due to gusty winds in the area.
According to Tehsildar Boniyar Mubashir Amin two houses belonging to Abdul Qayoom son of Bashir Ahmad Ganie, and Hafizullah son of Aziz Ganie of Bachi, were damaged after deodar trees fell on the houses due to strong winds.
Several poplar trees fell on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway and on Baramulla Handwara highway halting traffic for more than 20 minutes. However locals managed the traffic after removing the trees from the highway.
Reports suggest that roof tops of several houses in entire district were damaged due to the gusty winds. The strong winds which lasted for more than 15 minutes also damaged orchards and crops in the district.