Man dies in Dachigam cloudburst

Irfan YattooSrinagar, July 24:
A 40-year-old man died at Wanpoh Chandpur in Tailbal nallah on Tuesday after a cloudburst hit Dachigam in outskirts of city, triggering flash floods and water logging in the area.
A police officer at Police station Harwan told Rising Kashmir said cloudburst hit Dachigam mountain range on Monday night causing flash floods in the area.
He said one Mohammad Gulzar Khan, son of Mohammad Yaqoob Khan R/o Rajouri was collecting firewood from the Nallah at Wanpoh when the cloudburst hit the area.
“The water level of the nallah increased suddenly and he got drowned,” the official.
He said Khan’s body has not been retrieved yet and efforts were on to fish out his body.
Witness said people tried to rescue the man but due to increasing water level, he got drowned.
The Tailbal and its adjoining areas were waterlogged after the cloudburst.
An official said men and machinery were pressed into service to clean silt and water from the affected areas.
Locals at Tailibal said in the night, they heard a deafening sound and feared a militant attack. “However, in the morning, we found our houses and streets waterlogged.”
Mohammad Yaseen, a local at Tailibal said from past two days there was continuous rainfall in the upper reaches of Mahadev and Pagivan peaks.
“Water entered into our houses also. We are cleaning silt from our compounds,” he said.
Another resident said when they woke in morning, their area was completely waterlogged.
He said none from the district administration visited the area.
“Our paddy fields have suffered extensive damage. The government should compensate the affected families,” he said.
A senior official said administration would try to help the affected people in every possible way.
