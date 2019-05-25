Man dies in Awantipora road accident

May 25, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A man died in a road traffic accident on highway near Dangerpora in Awantipora area of South Kashmir on Saturday.

A police official said a speeding Scorpio vehicle hit Abdul Majid Mir (around 45) son of Wali Mohammad resident of Dangerpora, Awantipora at about 2:10 pm.

In the accident, he sustained injuries and later succumbed, the official said.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law in the instant matter.

“The driver along with the Scorpio vehicle fled away from the spot. Police is making efforts to track the Scorpio vehicle and the drive,” he said.

Body of the deceased will be handed over to the family members after completion of medico-legal formalities, the official added.