Man dies after tree falls on him

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
A father of four Thursday died after a willow tree fell on him at Sangrama area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Reports said a laborer Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh (55), son of Habibullah Sheikh of Seer Jageer, Sopore was critically injured after a willow tree which he was cutting fell on him in Sangrama Sopore.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment where doctors referred him to SMHS Hospital for advanced treatment. Eyewitness said that he however succumbed on his way to Srinagar.
The deceased is survived by four children including three minor daughters.
Police has registered a case in this matter.
