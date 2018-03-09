About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man dies after tree falls on him

Published at March 09, 2018 04:08 AM 0Comment(s)741views


Noor ul Haq

Baramulla:

A father of four Thursday died after a willow tree fell on him at Sangrama area in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Reports said a laborer Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh (55), son of Habibullah Sheikh of Seer Jageer, Sopore was critically injured after a willow tree which he was cutting fell on him in Sangrama Sopore.
He was rushed to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment where doctors referred him to SMHS Hospital for advanced treatment. Eyewitness said that he however succumbed on his way to Srinagar.
The deceased is survived by four children including three minor daughters.
Police has registered a case in this matter.

