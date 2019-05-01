Man dies after falling from house in Mendhar

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A 55-year-old man died after falling from a newly constructed house in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Wednesday morning.

Reports said Somnath Sharma son of Rugunath Nath sharma Resident of Dachial, Mendha was sprinkling water to the newly constructed house when he suddenly fell unconscious due to which he fell down from house.

He was rushed immediately to the SDH Mendhar where doctors declared him brought dead.

Medical officer Javaid Ahmad said that Somnath was brought dead to hospital and it seems he had a heart attack. (GNS)