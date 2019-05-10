About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 10, 2019 | Umar Raina

Man dies after being hit by shooting stone in Gund Ganderbal

A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a shooting stone at Haknar area of Gund in central Kashmirs Ganderbal district on Friday, Reports said.

A retired PDD employee  who has been identified as Abdul Aziz Bijran (60) Son of Maawali Bijran Resident of Haknar Gund who while working in his farm was hit by shooting stone from the nearby hillock. 

As per locals the stones hit his head resulting in his on-spot death.

