March 10, 2019 | Nazim Ali Manhas

Man detained with drugs, currency along LoC: Police

 Police on Saturday claimed that forces have arrested a man hailing from Line of Control village of Mendhar—saying that the drugs and currency to the tune of about Rs ten lakh were recovered from his possession.
Sources revealed that a man moving on LoC was subjected to physical frisking by army authorities during which two packets of white coloured powder and bundles of 500 and 2000 rupees denominations notes were recovered.
Sources said that the white colored powder weighing about two kilograms recovered from his possession is suspected to be drugs powder while the cash recovered is also suspected to be fake. The boy, who was initially detained by army, has now been handed over to police in Mendhar police station. Further investigation into the matter is going on.
A police official identified the accused as Mohammad Zaffar son of Shabir Ahmed resident of Dabsi village of Balakote tehsil area of Mendhar.
Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mendhar, Neeraj Padyar said that army has handed over the man in local police station along with suspected drugs and cash.
NIA summon to Mirwaiz: Trade bodies call for 2-day shutdown in Downtown
Srinagar: Reacting to the National Investigation Agency’s summon to the Kashmir’s chief cleric Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Beopar Mandal Mahraj Gunj, Shahre Khass Traders & Manufacturers Coordination Committee & Jamia Market Traders Federation called for complete shutdown across downtown, Srinagar on Sunday and Monday.
In a statement issued here the trade bodies said such kind of “nefarious designs” to intimidate the people of Kashmir will not be tolerated at all and would be resisted tooth and nail.
The trade bodies said summoning Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Naseem Geelani, son of Syed Ali Geelani is totally “undemocratic” and will not be tolerated by the people of Kashmir in general and the trader fraternity in particular. They said all the shops, transport, schools and offices will remain closed on Sunday and Monday against the move by the NIA.

