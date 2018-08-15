Man detained while attempting to hoist tri-color at Lal Chowk

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 14:
Police on Tuesday detained a man who unsuccessfully tried to hoist tri-color at the historic Ghanta Ghar (clock tower) in the city centre Lal Chowk here.
"Today afternoon few persons came to Ghanta Ghar in connection with some political activity. Some miscreants assembled at the scene and created disturbances by criminally intimidating them," a police spokesman in a statement issued here said.
Police Station Maisuma has taken cognizance by registering FIR No 27/2018 under section 341,506 and 323 RPC and investigation has been initiated in the instant matter, the spokesman added.
Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party Srinagar wing condemned and rejected the allegations of some media reports that the national flag in Lal Chowk Srinagar was tried to hoist by BJP activists.
"There are some elements who are trying to disrupt peace in Kashmir and create chaos in the name of nationalism and such people want to create a sense of insecurity among the local population. The person's involved in such activities are finding it a source of cheap publicity and we condemn the same. The intention of publishing the name of BJP in news is highly defamatory," a statement issued here by the BJP said. (GNS)