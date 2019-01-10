About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man detained by police for allegedly desecrating shrine in Pulwama

Published at January 10, 2019 01:01 PM


Javid Sofi

Pulwama

A person was detained by police after he was allegedly found desecrating a local  shrine at Pahoo village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

Local residents that they noticed some disturbance inside Shrine of Syed Lateef-u-Din Ambali (RA) early morning.

They said that when they rushed to the spot they found the shrine desecrated.

“The curtains of windows were tore apart, window panes broken and tomb stone of the grave was too found displaced,” local residents said, adding that they caught a person who is not revealing his name or his intent behind the desecration of the shrine.

A police official said that local residents handed the person to nearby police station and they started investigation.    

