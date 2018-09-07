Man crushed to death in Kupwara

Srinagar, Sep 6 (GNS):
A 68-year-old man was crushed to death and three others sustained injuries when a speeding school bus hit them in Lolab area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday morning.
Reports said that the bus (JK09A- 9261) hit the four persons near Doniwari village. The injured were rushed to Sub-District hospital Kupwara.
Sources said that Qudratullah Andrabi (68) son of Late Syed Sadat Andrabi of Doniwari, Lolab succumbed to injuries soon after reaching the hospital. Other three injured are under treatment.
“The school bus belongs to Shah Anwar Memorial Trust Khumriyal and was on way to Khumriyal from Badibera,” reports said.
Station House Officer (SHO), Sogam Mohammad Rafiq confirmed the incident. He said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.
The SHO said that the vehicle has been seized and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the driver.
Meanwhile, locals demanded stern action against the drivers for rash driving. They said that all school bus drivers resort to rash driving and urged authorities to curb these instances without delay.