May 19, 2019 | Umar Raina

Man critically injured in bear attack in Hayan Ganderbal

 A man was critically injured in a bear attack in Hayan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Reports said a bear attacked a 38-year-old Nazir Ahmad Gojar, son of Mohd Yousuf Gojar, resident of Hayan Kangan in Hayan forests resulting in his face injuries.

Nazir was immediately shifted to Trauma hospital Kangan where from he was referred to District hospital Ganderbal  for further treatment.

