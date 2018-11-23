About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man critically injured in alleged Army firing in Budgam

Published at November 23, 2018 03:44 PM 0Comment(s)2064views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A man was critically injured in an alleged Army firing at Chattergam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening.

Reports said a motorcyclist Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie son of Nazir Ahmad Ganie of Magraypora was fired upon by troops of 50 RR camp at Chattergam.

Ishfaq suffered serious injuries in the incident and was evacuated to nearby hospital treatment.

Block Medical Officer Chattergam, Dr Kouser Amin said that Ganie was received with firearm injuries and was referred him to SMHS for specialised treatment.

Further details awaited. 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top