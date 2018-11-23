Man critically injured in alleged Army firing in Budgam

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A man was critically injured in an alleged Army firing at Chattergam area of central Kashmir's Budgam district on Friday evening.
Reports said a motorcyclist Ishfaq Ahmad Ganie son of Nazir Ahmad Ganie of Magraypora was fired upon by troops of 50 RR camp at Chattergam.
Ishfaq suffered serious injuries in the incident and was evacuated to nearby hospital treatment.
Block Medical Officer Chattergam, Dr Kouser Amin said that Ganie was received with firearm injuries and was referred him to SMHS for specialised treatment.
Further details awaited.