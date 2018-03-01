Man critical after shot at in Tral

Srinagar
Unidentified gunmen fired upon a civilian and injured him near Eidgah Tral area in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday evening.
The civilian was identified as Ajaz Ahmed Shah S/O Ali Mohammad Shah.
Ajaz sustained serious bullet injures on his chest and was shifted to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Tral from where he was referred to Srinagar hospital in a critical condition.
A police official said that today at about 6:20 pm some unknown militants fired upon the civilian who is about 38 years near Gol Masjid Tral. “He was immediately taken to SDH Tral wherefrom he has been referred to SMHS Hospital Srinagar for treatment. His condition is stated to be critical,” said a police spokesman.
