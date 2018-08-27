Man briefly detained as CCTV captures him roaming outside PCR

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 26:
The Jammu and Kashmir Police Sunday briefly detained a man after he was caught on CCTV camera roaming in a suspicious manner outside the highly-fortified Police Control Room (PCR) premises here.
He was later let off as nothing adverse surfaced against him, police said.
"Yesterday, a man was found suspiciously roaming outside the Police Control Room, Kashmir. The said person was traced and detained for questioning," a police spokesman said here.
The CCTV footage showed the man, carrying a bag, roaming around the main gate of the PCR at Batamaloo here. He was again seen with the bag later in the day, he said.
The police, however, said nothing adverse surfaced against him after he was detained and questioned.
"During the course of questioning, nothing adverse surfaced with regard to him," the spokesman said.
He said the news reports -- by some television channels -- linking the individual to some militant outfit were "factually incorrect".
Media is requested to seek official confirmation before running such news, the spokesman said. PTI