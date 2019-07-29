Man bites snake into pieces in Etah

July 29, 2019 | Agencies

A drunken man has bit a snake into pieces at Asrauli village under Kotwali Dehat police station area, here.

The incident occurred at a marriage function in the house of one Raj Kumar on Sunday night, police confirmed.

During the function, a snake suddenly appeared from somewhere and the entire people ran away to safety, but Raj, who was heavily drunk, caught hold of the snake and chew it with his teeth, after it bit him.