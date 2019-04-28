About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 28, 2019 | Agencies

Man axes wife to death in Jammu village

 

A man axed his wife to death after scuffle in a village, here on city outskirts.

"The couple had a scuffle late on Saturday night over some issue in village Gajansoo Marh of Kanhachak," police here said.

They said that the man identified as Saudagar Singh (55), in a fit of anger, attacked his wife Neeru Devi with an axe.

