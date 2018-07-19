Man awarded eleven years jail term in Anantnag

Shafat MirAnantnag:
The Additional District and Sessions Court Anantnag, having the special powers under Section 36 NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances) Act, Wednesday convicted the accused, Mohammad Lateef Sheikh, son of Rajab Sheikh, a resident of Takia Bal Mirgund for rigorous imprisonment of eleven years and fine of one lakh twenty five thousand, here.
The accused was apprehended on 7th of November 2008 outside general bus stand Anantnag by the police along with fourteen kilograms of Cannabis Hemp, as per the police report.
Subsequently, an FIR was registered and after investigation, the challan was presented in the court in November 2009 in FIR no.408/2008 PS Anantnag. The accused was admitted to bail in the same year and after the chargesheet was presented before the court wherein the accused pleaded not guilty and trial was started. The prosecution produced the evidence in the court of law and the statements of prosecution witnesses were recorded. After that the statement of accused was recorded in which the accused was given opportunity to plead his defense.
After conclusion of trial the judge Masarat Shaheen heard the arguments from the APP Syed Suhail Haqani and the defense counsel and after going through the statements and material available on record, the judge convicted the accused. Furthermore, today on 18th July, 2018, the court announced the judgment in which the accused was sentenced to the rigorous imprisonment of 11 years and a fine one lac twenty five thousand.
This is the first such conviction under NDPS Act in district Anantnag said a lawyer.
Accordingly the bail bonds of the accused were cancelled and the accused was taken into custody and was sent to district jail Anantnag till further orders.