Man arrests for wife's murder, injures daughter: Police

June 12, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said that it has arrested a man on the charges of murder of wife and injuring his daughter in Kharak village of Kalakote police station whereas three other persons have been taken into custody for questioning.

Reports said that an information was received in Police Station Kalakote that a woman Neelam Devi and her daughter Anita Devi have received critical injuries inside his house in Kharak village and were taken to Sunderbani sub district hospital where injured Neelam Devi succumbed while daughter Anita Devi was referred to GMCH Jammu in critical condition.

Taking note, police team from Kalakote police station headed by SHO Tahir Khan under the supervision of SDPO Nowshera Brijesh Sharma and Addl SP Nowshera GL Sharma started investigation into the matter and in initial probe, it came to fore that husband of woman had allegedly beaten her and her daughter inside house.

Simultaneously, raids were conducted and alleged accused Kartar Chand son of Munshi Ram resident of Kharak was arrested from forest area of village while weapon of offence, a water supply hard iron pipe, has been seized.

A case under relevant sections of law including charges of murder has been registered in Kalakote Police station.

Furthermore, three other relatives of man have been taken into custody for questioning into the matter.

