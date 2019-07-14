About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 14, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Man arrested with weapons in Kathua

Police arrested a man with weapons in Kathua district, officials said.

He was identified as Farooq Ahmed, a resident of Lahri area in Billawar tehsil.

He was engaged in the repair and manufacturing of parts of weapons, they said. On a tip-off, a team of the Billawar police station raided his location, recovering three guns and the raw material used for the manufacturing of weapon parts, they said.

Police have registered a case under the Arms Act.

