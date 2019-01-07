About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man arrested with illicit liquor in Gund Ganderbal

Published at January 07, 2019 10:41 AM 0Comment(s)972views


Man arrested with illicit liquor in Gund Ganderbal

Umar Raina

Ganderbal
Police arrested a bootlegger and recovered illicit liquor from his possession during a naka checking in Gund area  of central Kashmirs Ganderbal district on Sunday evening, police sources said.
 
Police sources said that a police party of police station Gund during naka checking arrested a person identified as Mohd Amjid Khan S/0 Gh Mohd Khan R/0 Munshi Kranth Baramulla and during the checking 12 illicit liquor bottles were recovered from his possession.
 
SHO Police station Gund, Syed Arif Bhukhari told Rising Kashmir  that a case FIR No. 1/2019 u/s 48(a) Excise Act was registered in P/S Gund and investigation is in progress.
 
 
Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top