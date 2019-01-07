Man arrested with illicit liquor in Gund Ganderbal

Get - On the Play Store.
Cancer patients may be at a significantly increased risk of suicide in the first year following diagnosis, a study has found. The research, published in the journal Cancer,points to the importance of screening for suicide risk in newly diagnosed patients and ensuring that pa...More
Accusing the government of misusing probe agencies to target opposition leaders in an effort to stall an alliance ahead of the 2019 polls, the Congress on Monday backed SP chief Akhilesh Yadav after it emerged the CBI may quiz him in an illegal mining case. Senior Congress l...More
A tribal child in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district reportedly consumed insecticide out of hunger, prompting the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to set up an inquiry into the matter. An NCPCR official said a team was deputed to look into the inciden...More
The Israeli occupational army has carried air raids against Hamas positions in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket being fired over its border. The Israeli air defence system intercepted the rocket which was fired overnight from the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave, the army s...More
Life returned to normal on Monday after remaining suspended for four days at Tral in Pulwama district of south Kashmir against the killing of three militants in an encounter with government forces on Thursday.Business and other activities resumed in Tral and adjoining area t...More
Awami League President Sheikh Hasina will take oath as Prime Minister of Bangladesh today for the third consecutive term. A 47-member Council of Ministers including 31 new faces, will also be sworn in. President Mohammad Abdul Hamid will administer the oath of office to the...More
A Muncipal Council employee died after he was hit by speedy vehicle in Beehama in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district early Monday. Reports said that an employee of Muncipal Council identified as Fayaz Ahmad of Budergund Ganderbal was hit and injured critically by an unkno...More
Train services resumed on Monday in north Kashmir after remaining suspended on Sunday following the shutdown in Baramulla's Sopore town to remember 1993 massacre when 53 civilians were killed in government forces' firing."We received an advisory on Sunday night to resume tra...More
Police arrested a bootlegger and recovered illicit liquor from his possession during a naka checking in Gund area of central Kashmirs Ganderbal district on Sunday evening, police sources said. Police sources said that a police party of police station Gund during naka checki...More
Eight people, including five members of a family, died due to suffocation in two incidents in northwest Pakistan, police said. The incidents happened at Abbotabad district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. Five members, including...More
At least 75 people were reported injured in a 5.9 magnitude earthquake that shook Gilangharb city in Kermanshah province yesterday. According to Iran's Seismological Centre, at least 15 aftershocks, ranging from 3 to 4.8 magnitude, have shaken the region so far. Authoritie...More
BSF troops resorted to brief firing following suspicious movement along the International Border (IB) in Samba district Sunday night, officials said. The troops observed suspicious movement of some persons near Fatwal post along the IB in Ramgarh sector of the district and f...More
One-way traffic will be allowed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway from Srinagar to Jammu on Monday. However, the 434-km-long Srinagar-Leh highway and Mughal road continue to remain closed due to accumulation of heavy snow. Only one-way traffic would be allowed to ply on 300-km-l...More
Mother of senior advocate Nazir Ahmad Baba, Hajra Begum, passed away on Monday morning at a hospital in Srinagar. Hajra, 83, was suffering from multiple aliments from last one week and was under observation at the hospital. She was laid to rest at her ancestral graveyard i...More
