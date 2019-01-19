Man arrested with arms and ammunition: Police

Srinagar:
Police on Friday claimed to have arrested an individual and recovered arms and ammunition from his possession.
Police in Kupwara said that it intercepted an individual identified as Muhammad Aslam Beigh, S/O Nazir Ahmad Beigh of Maidanpora Lolab, at a naka check point and upon his personal search, seized one grenade, besides other material.
Police claimed that the individual has been taken into custody and preliminary investigation suggests that the individual was planning to join a militant outfit.
“Initial investigation revealed that he was motivated to join militant ranks through social media by entities based in Pakistan,” Police spokesperson said. “A case FIR No. 6/2019 under relevant sections has been registered in P/S Kupwara in this matter,” it said.