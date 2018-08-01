About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man arrested with 4 kg poppy straw in JK

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

A man was arrested today and about four kg of poppy straw was seized from him in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.


During routine checking of vehicles, a truck bearing Jammu registration was intercepted at Alipora, Chadoora in central Kashmir district, a police spokesperson said. 

The driver -- identified as Balvinder Singh -- a resident of Hoshiarpur, Punjab was arrested and the vehicle seized, he said. 

The spokesperson said a case under Section 08/15 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered and an investigation is underway.

