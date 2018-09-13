Man arrested over molestation charges in Kulgam

September:
Police today said that they have arrested a man—name withheld, over molestation charges.
According to police spokesperson, one person, resident of Bongam Kulgam reported in Police Station Kulgam that a person is indulging in a criminal activity inside a shop. “On this information, a police party headed by SHO Kulgam raided the spot and arrested the accused,” a press release issued here said.
During the raid, it was found that one person identified as Sabzar Ahmad Mir son of Gulzar Ahmad Mir resident of Arigatnu was found sexually molesting a girl (name withheld). The said accused, tailor by profession, was arrested on the spot.
A case FIR number 157/2018 under relevant sections of law was registered and investigation was taken up.