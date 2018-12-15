Man arrested in Pulwama with explosives

Javid SofiPulwama, Dec 14:
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday claimed to have arrested a man with explosive substance and other incriminating materials from Tumlahaal village of South Kashmir's Pulwama district.
A police spokesperson said that special operations group of JKP and army's 55 Rashtriya Rifles set up a checkpoint at Tumlahaal village after receiving inputs about suspicious movement of one individual in the area.
He said that the joint forces intercepted a vehicle and recovered a huge quantity of explosive substances and incriminating materials including safety fuses and detonators from the possession of one individual, Mayour Ahmad Khan son of Mohammad Afzal Khan, a resident of Panjran village of Pulwama.
“The individual was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Litter in the matter," the spokesperson said, adding that they were ascertaining further details of the case.