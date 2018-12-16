Man arrested for supplying arms, ammunition to militant in Kishtwar   

Imran ShahKishtwar
Police Sunday claimed to have arrested a man for his involvement in supplying a pistol and other arms to a militant in Kisthwar district.
“On the direction of SSP Kishtwar Rajinder Kumar Gupta, Police conducted a raid and arrested an accused Zahoor Ahmad Kamal alias Nika Kamal son of Wali Mohammad Resident Kamal Mohalla,” police said in a statement.
The accused, police said, was involved in case FIR 182/2018 u/s 120 B /121-A/. 7/27 IAA 4/5 Explosive substance Act 3/13 Unlawful Activities Act.
“The accused had supplied one Pistol, Grenades, 3 Magazines of AK 47 and 90 Rds to Rameez, one of the active militant in district Kishtwar.”
Police said Kamal was also involved in FIR No 307 under Enemy Agent Ordinance, Unlawful Activities Act.
“With his arrest, all five accused wanted in Case FIR 182/2018 are behind the bars.”