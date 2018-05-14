Man arrested for murdering fiancée, police says girl’s call records led to the accused

Noor ul HaqBaramulla:
A man was arrested on Sunday after confessing to have murdered his would-be wife at Mohara Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
A police official said that the body of 24-year-old missing girl, Rifat Bano daughter of Bashir Ahmad Khan, a resident of Gujar Patti Sangri Colony was recovered from Mohara Uri on Saturday evening.
Police said that the girl was mercilessly murdered by her fiancé Sajjad Ahmad, whom she was going to marry in next few months.
Baramulla police said that girl was missing from May 5, 2018 and her family had lodged missing/abduction report on May, 11 2018 in police station Baramulla.
A case FIR No 79/2108 U/S 366,109 RPC was registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was taken up.
“In the course of investigation the fiancé of missing girl Sajad Ahmad Bhatti son of Siraj ud din Bhatti, a resident of Mohra, Uri emerged to be the prime suspect, who was apprehended and during questioning confessed to the murder. The last call from the girl's phone lead us to the clue,” police said.
SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain said that the girl had reportedly gone to meet her fiancé with whom she was formally engaged.
“The preliminary investigation suggests that motive behind the murder was “love triangle”, since the accused Bhatti was allegedly in relationship with another woman,” Baramulla police chief said.
The body of the murdered girl was later on handed over her family after completion of medico legal formalities on Sunday.
Meanwhile, family members and relatives of assisted by traders of the town staged a massive protest demonstration on Sunday morning against the heinous murder of the girl. The family members of the deceased girl said that Nikah ceremony of the couple had already taken place and wedding dates were being finalized by the families.
The protesters while demanding death to the accused assembled on Tehsil road Baramulla and staged a protest.
Meanwhile, Baramulla police added charges of murder u/s 302 RPC to already registered FIR into the matter.