About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Man arrested for mowing down sheep by car in Srinagar

 

x (x)
 

A man was on Friday arrested for mowing down a flock of sheep by his vehicle in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Official sources said that a vehicle mowed down about 25 sheep of Bakerwals late last night on Abdullah Bridge in Srinagar.

''The driver, identified as Atif Farooq, was arrested and his vehicle was seized,'' they said.

[Representational Pic]

x (x)
 
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Man arrested for mowing down sheep by car in Srinagar

 

x (x)
 

              

A man was on Friday arrested for mowing down a flock of sheep by his vehicle in the summer capital, Srinagar.

Official sources said that a vehicle mowed down about 25 sheep of Bakerwals late last night on Abdullah Bridge in Srinagar.

''The driver, identified as Atif Farooq, was arrested and his vehicle was seized,'' they said.

[Representational Pic]

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;