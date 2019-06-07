Man arrested for mowing down sheep by car in Srinagar

June 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A man was on Friday arrested for mowing down a flock of sheep by his vehicle in the summer capital, Srinagar.



Official sources said that a vehicle mowed down about 25 sheep of Bakerwals late last night on Abdullah Bridge in Srinagar.

''The driver, identified as Atif Farooq, was arrested and his vehicle was seized,'' they said.

[Representational Pic]