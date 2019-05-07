Man arrested for manufacturing illicit liquor: Police

May 07, 2019 | Press Trust of India

A man was arrested Monday for manufacturing illicit liquor in Rajouri district, police said.

Acting on a tip off, a team of police officials raided a house in Palwal village of Sunderbani belt and seized 915 litres of liquor and 50 kgs of Lahaan, which was destroyed on the spot.

Another accused, a local identified as Vipan Paul who was involved in making the liquor, fled from the spot seeing police officials, they said.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway, police said.

Police are conducting raids at multiple places to nab the accused, they added.

