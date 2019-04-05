About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Man arrested for illegal mining in Pulwama

Continuing with the crackdown on unlawful mining in the District, the Additional District Magistrate Choudhary Mohammed Yasin Thursday issued an arrest warrant against a person found actively involved in unlawful mining in litter Wasora.
"On the directions of District Magistrate Pulwama Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, SHO Lassipora arrested a person namely Farooq Ahmad Malik son of Mohammed Abdullah Malik resident of Wasora when he was found violating the recently issued orders by the District Magistrate regarding the imposition of blanket ban on all types of mining in the District," an official said.
The culprit has been booked under section 107 and 151 of Cr.Pc and shifted to Central Jail Srinagar, he said.
It is pertinent to mention here that District Administration has imposed a blanket ban on illegal extraction, mining of river bed material in District Pulwama in compliance with the judgements of Supreme Court and J&K High Court and orders and environmental rules and regulations in exercise of the powers envisaged under section 133 of J&K Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

 

Latest News

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Allegations that NC candidate raised pro-Pak slogans at rally incorrec ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

EC appoints 36 observers for 4 parliamentary constituencies in JK

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

2 IAF officers dead, 2 others injured in road accident in Awantipora

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Highway open even during Kargil War, rights of people being tampered w ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Disallowing civilian traffic during convoy movement will prove disaste ...

Apr 04 | Irfan Yatoo
Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Caught 13 policemen who killed 3 local daily wagers and dubbed them as ...

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

If voted to power, NC will review cases against J&K youth: Omar

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

PHE casual labourers along with their children stage protest in Srinag ...

Apr 04 | Agencies
Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Tarigami condemns killing of political worker in Kulgam

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Special tourism force to be set up in G-B: Report

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Lack of basic water facilities risks millions of lives globally: WHO

Apr 04 | RK Web News
Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Dialogue with all stakeholders can solve J&K crisis: Azad

Apr 04 | Agencies
Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Mehbooba, Amit Shah lying to people about AFSPA: Omar

Apr 04 | RK Online Desk
Civilian traffic ban on highway

Civilian traffic ban on highway 'unjust, uncalled' for: Monga

Apr 04 | Yawar Hussain
Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Christchurch terrorist to face 50 murder charges: NZ police

Apr 04 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Four youth detained during night raids from Shopian village

Apr 04 | Javid Sofi
BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

BJP tops political advertisers chart on Google, Congress ranked 6th

Apr 04 | Press Trust of India
Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Kulgam Panch succumbs to injuries

Apr 04 | Rising Kashmir News
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Man arrested for illegal mining in Pulwama

              

Continuing with the crackdown on unlawful mining in the District, the Additional District Magistrate Choudhary Mohammed Yasin Thursday issued an arrest warrant against a person found actively involved in unlawful mining in litter Wasora.
"On the directions of District Magistrate Pulwama Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, SHO Lassipora arrested a person namely Farooq Ahmad Malik son of Mohammed Abdullah Malik resident of Wasora when he was found violating the recently issued orders by the District Magistrate regarding the imposition of blanket ban on all types of mining in the District," an official said.
The culprit has been booked under section 107 and 151 of Cr.Pc and shifted to Central Jail Srinagar, he said.
It is pertinent to mention here that District Administration has imposed a blanket ban on illegal extraction, mining of river bed material in District Pulwama in compliance with the judgements of Supreme Court and J&K High Court and orders and environmental rules and regulations in exercise of the powers envisaged under section 133 of J&K Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;