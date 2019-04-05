Man arrested for illegal mining in Pulwama

April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Continuing with the crackdown on unlawful mining in the District, the Additional District Magistrate Choudhary Mohammed Yasin Thursday issued an arrest warrant against a person found actively involved in unlawful mining in litter Wasora.

"On the directions of District Magistrate Pulwama Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, SHO Lassipora arrested a person namely Farooq Ahmad Malik son of Mohammed Abdullah Malik resident of Wasora when he was found violating the recently issued orders by the District Magistrate regarding the imposition of blanket ban on all types of mining in the District," an official said.

The culprit has been booked under section 107 and 151 of Cr.Pc and shifted to Central Jail Srinagar, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that District Administration has imposed a blanket ban on illegal extraction, mining of river bed material in District Pulwama in compliance with the judgements of Supreme Court and J&K High Court and orders and environmental rules and regulations in exercise of the powers envisaged under section 133 of J&K Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).