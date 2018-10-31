Man arrested for ATM fraud in Poonch

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
A man was arrested for allegedly withdrawing money from another person's bank account after fraudulently getting possession of his ATM card in Poonch district, police said Wednesday.
Liyaqat Hussain of Kanuvyian village in the district was arrested within 12 hours of receiving a complaint in connection with the incident, a police official said.
Mohammad Aslam of Mamankote village of Chasana-Mahore lodged a written complaint Tuesday that while withdrawing money at an ATM in Poonch town, Hussain came there and managed to exchange his ATM card.
He withdrew Rs 38,000 from his account, the official said.
Taking cognizance of the matter, he said a case was registered and Hussain arrested with the help of CCTV camera footage of the incident.
The accused confessed the crime and the ATM card of the complainant along with the money was recovered from his possession, he said.