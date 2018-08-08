About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Man arrested for 5-yr-old crime in Rajouri

Published at August 08, 2018 02:59 PM 0Comment(s)693views


Man arrested for 5-yr-old crime in Rajouri

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A man accused of committing a crime five years ago has been arrested in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said today.


Based on credible information, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused last night, the official added.

The accused was identified as Mohd Khalil, resident of Panjgrain village of Manjakot. He will be produced before the competent court today, the official said.

Khalil is involved in a trespassing case dating back to 2013. Cases were booked against him under sections 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others) and 447 (punishment for criminal trespass) under Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top