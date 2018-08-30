Man allegedly murders younger brother in Ramnagar

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Aug 29:
A youth was alleged axed to death by his elder brother in a village of remote Ramnagar tehsil of Udhampur district following a dispute.
Police said the two brothers had a dispute over the piece of land following which they entered into heated arguments.
Within no time, police quoting the witnesses told Rising Kashmir, Romal Singh (Romalo) son of Shanker Singh of village Ladana in Pangail in Ramnagar attacked on his younger brother with axe in the fit of anger following scuffle between them.
Police said that Rattan Singh (younger brother of the accused) son of Shanker Singh got killed on spot. Police rushed to the spot and shifted injured to the hospital, while shifted the body of the deceased person for postmortem and other legal formalities.
The accused is in police custody even as he is undergoing treatment, said police. A murder case stands registered in this regard.