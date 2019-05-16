Man allegedly murders 6-year-old daughter in Kana Chak

May 16, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

CCL holds protest against police, seeks his arrest

Massive protest demonstration was held on Wednesday by the family members and relatives of a minor girl who was allegedly ‘murdered by her father.’

The demonstration was organized under the banner of Council for Civil Liberties (CCL) where the protesters demanding police action against the absconding person namely Suresh Kumar. Kumar, according to the protesters, did not want a girl child and instead, he wanted a boy.

Since the birth of the girl, it was alleged by the protesters, the person was upset and he allegedly started harassing his wife. Resident of Kangrel Balwal area falling in Kana Chak police station, social worker Inder Mohinder Tar Singh told Rising Kashmir that on April 19, 2019, Suresh Kumar in a fit of anger strangulated his six-year-old daughter namely Sanjana Bhagat at his residence, while assaulted his wife badly.

As the woman raised alarm, Singh said, the neighbours rushed to their residence. Hence, the life of the woman was saved.

Meanwhile, police was also informed and a team of the concerned Police Station Kana Chak reached the spot, and the body of the minor girl was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital for post mortem.

The minor was cremated in hurry by the father and his relatives, while the mother was not allowed to touch the body. The social activities who had organized demonstration demanded that police should book the accused person in murder case. “Attempt is being made to hush-up the case as no action has been taken against the person – painter by profession,” said Singh.

Attempt was made to get police statement regard the case, but SDPO Domana, DySP Jasbir Singh was not able to reply since he was in a meeting.

